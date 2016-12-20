Paper Girl This lady is walking along holding a large document under her arm, in a postcard composed of all kinds of scraps. Postcard, June, 2016. Like this:Like Loading...
I love it! The variety of collage materials plus paint in this piece is great.
Thank you. This is one that evolved over a period of time. Paint, collage, person, and so on, I remember doing this in stages, I think since I didn’t know what I wanted it to end up being…
That’s what I want to start attempting with my art journal in the coming year, pages that slowly evolved to stop me getting locked into and blocked by intention.
Yes, I find working with postcards does that for me, as I tend to use them for extra paint on the brush when I’m painting, and I get nice random backgrounds. or, I just paste random scraps of paper and pictures, and so on. Then later I have a collection to work with and I’ve also forgotten what I thought I might do with them (if anything). Sometimes this process repeats 4 or five times!