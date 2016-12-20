Paper Girl

This lady is walking along holding a large document under her arm, in a postcard composed of all kinds of scraps.

postcard-lady-holding-a-paper-6-16-small

Postcard, June, 2016.

4 thoughts on “Paper Girl

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. This is one that evolved over a period of time. Paint, collage, person, and so on, I remember doing this in stages, I think since I didn’t know what I wanted it to end up being…

      2. Claudia McGill Post author

        Yes, I find working with postcards does that for me, as I tend to use them for extra paint on the brush when I’m painting, and I get nice random backgrounds. or, I just paste random scraps of paper and pictures, and so on. Then later I have a collection to work with and I’ve also forgotten what I thought I might do with them (if anything). Sometimes this process repeats 4 or five times!

