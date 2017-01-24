Abstractions

These ATC’s were done in June, 2016. The technique I used is one I really like for serendipitous results in layering.

What I did…

I cut out pictures, print, whatever, from a magazine – in this case my favorite, Architectural Digest. Things go better with high-quality materials, so the thick paper and nice print quality was important.

I glued the random assortment of papers on to ATC cards (I use cardboard recycled from cereal boxes and the like, as you know), using acrylic matte medium. I let it all dry.

Then, using the medium, I swished over the surface of the ATC’s, and then adhered more magazine papers, with the side I liked face down. I paid attention to what was already on the card and picked my new layers according that what I thought might work well with it. In other words, if I had a dark layer already on the ATC, I chose something light, or maybe even lines of print. Contrast.

Then I swished another layer of medium over the whole thing. The idea is to let the second layer get a nice saturation to it.

Then, and here is where it gets tricky, I let these new layers dry some, but not totally, and then I pulled them off. As I said, judging this is a matter of trial and error, but luckily, this isn’t brain surgery – if it doesn’t work out to your liking, you just go again.

What happens is that some of the print or image is left behind and forms a layer that is misty, ragged, see-through – depends on what happens. You can do layer after layer in this manner until you like how things have developed.

You end up with something of mystery, I think. Look at the ATC’s and you’ll see what I mean.

      Thank you. I circle back to this process every so often and always enjoy it. And it does mix well with other media such as paints, watercolor pencils, and so on. There’s also no risk of failure with it, in my opinion – just slap on another layer of paper and then peel, if you don’t like what you’ve already got!

      It’s really easy, and every so often I return to it. It makes great backgrounds as well as nice abstract images. And I find the process open-ended and therefore really relaxing to do, especially when I’m not sure what I want to be doing!

      Thank you. This technique is great for making abstract images and I also highly recommend it for the base layer of a collage, or – I’ve even done it over a “failed” painting. I also have done things where I outlined shapes I saw – (like cloud pictures in the sky). It shakes things up!

