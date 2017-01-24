Abstractions

These ATC’s were done in June, 2016. The technique I used is one I really like for serendipitous results in layering.

What I did…

I cut out pictures, print, whatever, from a magazine – in this case my favorite, Architectural Digest. Things go better with high-quality materials, so the thick paper and nice print quality was important.

I glued the random assortment of papers on to ATC cards (I use cardboard recycled from cereal boxes and the like, as you know), using acrylic matte medium. I let it all dry.

Then, using the medium, I swished over the surface of the ATC’s, and then adhered more magazine papers, with the side I liked face down. I paid attention to what was already on the card and picked my new layers according that what I thought might work well with it. In other words, if I had a dark layer already on the ATC, I chose something light, or maybe even lines of print. Contrast.

Then I swished another layer of medium over the whole thing. The idea is to let the second layer get a nice saturation to it.

Then, and here is where it gets tricky, I let these new layers dry some, but not totally, and then I pulled them off. As I said, judging this is a matter of trial and error, but luckily, this isn’t brain surgery – if it doesn’t work out to your liking, you just go again.

What happens is that some of the print or image is left behind and forms a layer that is misty, ragged, see-through – depends on what happens. You can do layer after layer in this manner until you like how things have developed.

You end up with something of mystery, I think. Look at the ATC’s and you’ll see what I mean.