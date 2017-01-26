The Play Begins 9 Replies I painted this scene in September, 2016, inspired by a photo I took in Philadelphia earlier in the summer. “Act One Scene One”. Acrylics on panel, 18″ x 18″, September, 2016. Like this:Like Loading...
I like ur color selection!
Thank you. This was inspired by a picture I took a while back, but it was drab – I think in this version, I gave the scene a little more excitement!
Great colour selected!
I love the colors and the dog. Outstanding work.
Thank you!
Very inspiring. Beautiful shades
Thank you!
I love the use of light and dark in this painting, the suggestion of strong light breaking between the buildings.
Thank you. I did this painting from a photo I took in Philadelphia, complete with a person walking a dog, near the Crane Arts Center, where I was for a show last summer. Things were kind of drab colored, so I helped them out, but I liked the strong sunlight and I am glad that impression came through.