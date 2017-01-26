The Play Begins

I painted this scene in September, 2016, inspired by a photo I took in Philadelphia earlier in the summer.

"Act One Scene One". Acrylics on panel, 18" x 18", September, 2016.

      Thank you. I did this painting from a photo I took in Philadelphia, complete with a person walking a dog, near the Crane Arts Center, where I was for a show last summer. Things were kind of drab colored, so I helped them out, but I liked the strong sunlight and I am glad that impression came through.

