Fancy Bedroom – From My Little Sketchbook 8 Replies I drew this sketch from a magazine photo, from Architectural Digest, I think. Back in the fall, when I was about to do some collage work, I was flipping through the pages and thought I'd draw this one out before I cut it out!
Lovely sketch with a lot of details! I’d add some colors too.
Thank you.
It’s delightful, Claudia. 🙂
Thank you. Like a dollhouse, doing sketches of rooms. I. LOVE. furniture.
Superbly done, Claudia ! Do you draw straight away with a black ink pen ? To me it looks like this … and great.
Thank you. Yes, I just start right in with the pen. Since all I want to do is practice, I don’t expect anything perfect. And, I like the challenge of choosing where to put the lines, trying to think out how that line will make the next ones go…There is something about that that I find kind of meditative and very focusing. I like that feeling as much as whatever drawing I might come up with, I think.
Sweet little sketch Claudia
Thank you!