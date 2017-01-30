Fancy Bedroom – From My Little Sketchbook

I drew this sketch from a magazine photo, from Architectural Digest, I think. Back in the fall, when I was about to do some collage work, I was flipping through the pages and thought I’d draw this one out before I cut it out!

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. Yes, I just start right in with the pen. Since all I want to do is practice, I don’t expect anything perfect. And, I like the challenge of choosing where to put the lines, trying to think out how that line will make the next ones go…There is something about that that I find kind of meditative and very focusing. I like that feeling as much as whatever drawing I might come up with, I think.

