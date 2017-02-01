People Doing Things 16 Replies These ATC’s, made in June, 2016, depict cut-out people with accessories provided by me. Like this:Like Loading...
Do you just glue paper in the shape/ picture you want? These are so intriguing and simple, not overly busy, I love your artwork! 🙂
I make a background, and then I cut out the figures from paper, then paint them. Usually I make a big collection. And then I see which figure fits into which background, and if I want to, I add more elements or paint. That’s it!
Wow that sounds kind of fun!
It is fun. Relaxing. And with surprising results!
Oh! I loved this! Great job.
Thank you!
I love these paintings! The emotion is clear, pure and raw! Beautiful!
Thank you. I enjoy doing work like this. It is the kind that evolves and takes time, a satisfying process for me.
You really put the ‘mixed’ in mixed media, Claudia. Love the collaged backgrounds, the brilliant use of color to pop these ‘friends’ and drawn thingies in their possession. So very interesting!
Thank you. I like to go through my accumulated items every so often and see what I can make of them!
I totally love this collection. I really enjoy the way the different materials used in each layer or element make the accessory so emphatic. It led me to ponder in each little vignette whether the object was taking over the person rather than the person controlling the object.
I liked that aspect, too, as if each object was like a totem and was actually more important than its little attendant.
Totem! That is the perfect idea, yes.
I have lots of little drawings like this and plan to use them in more scenes and see what directions they take what might otherwise just be a …picture.
Super cool!
Thank you! And nice to see you!