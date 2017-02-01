People Doing Things

These ATC’s, made in June, 2016, depict cut-out people with accessories provided by me.

atc-group-4-6-16-small

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      I make a background, and then I cut out the figures from paper, then paint them. Usually I make a big collection. And then I see which figure fits into which background, and if I want to, I add more elements or paint. That’s it!

  4. Carol A. More

    You really put the ‘mixed’ in mixed media, Claudia. Love the collaged backgrounds, the brilliant use of color to pop these ‘friends’ and drawn thingies in their possession. So very interesting!

  5. Laura (PA Pict)

    I totally love this collection. I really enjoy the way the different materials used in each layer or element make the accessory so emphatic. It led me to ponder in each little vignette whether the object was taking over the person rather than the person controlling the object.

      2. Claudia McGill Post author

        I have lots of little drawings like this and plan to use them in more scenes and see what directions they take what might otherwise just be a …picture.

