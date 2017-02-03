Don’t Look, Just Draw – From My Little Sketchbook

I drew these figures from photos of men in a catalog – I used a technique I’ve read about and have been trying for myself, that of looking at the image inspiration and not at what I am drawing. Funny how well these came out.
I do admit to peeking a couple of times for each figure, but overall, I just let my pen go along on its own. I am very struck by the freshness this way of working gave my sketches; they don’t look as labored and tight as some other things I have done. I liked the feeling and I plan to direct my sketching efforts more along these lines.
Wow! I wonder how well that would work for me who have zero drawing bones in my body
It’s like a miracle. I did cheat some and look every so often, but it really took me aback how things came out. I do think I do better drawings if I loosen up and don’t try to get EVERY little thing right, right off the bat, and this reminds me of that fact. It was really an eye-opener.
Nice drawing! I´ve tried that technique and I agree, so expressive and fresh results! In fact I try not to develop my left hand so I can use its “freshness” too when I need it. In this case looking at the drawing but my right hand has lost its naif style quite completely.
Thank you. I like that left hand idea. I will remember it. I do find that if I can stop from thinking about what I am doing, and just do it, it works out better, not so fussy. This technique was perfect for that. And fun.
Yes, I love that technique too,although it’s been some time I don’t put it on practise : )
It is a fun exercise – at the direction of an art professor, the class convened in the commons at twilight (the time at which each night a murder of crows returns to the adjacent wetlands) where we attempting to draw birds in flight while not looking at the paper – you couldn’t actually see the paper anyway…haha.
I love that part, you couldn’t even see the paper. Now that I want to try. You have given me yet another idea…
These are great! I think I’d be nervous trying an exercise like this… which probably means I should!
It’s very easy and you can’t really go wrong, since you’re not trying, you’re just letting your hand go along the paper with a pen…!!!
I just read a little drawing book that said sneaking a little peak while using this drawing method isn’t ‘cheating’ at all. You’re safe. Every one of your posts inspires me to try something new. Thank you!
Thank you for that info. I felt a little like I’d done the technique ALMOST but not quite, but honestly, it’s a reflex to look (if only not to draw on your pants leg or something instead of the book). I was really surprised how these came out and I have since used the method when I’m trying to get a figure to be doing something, but am getting hung up on the details and losing the big picture. I also did a drawing in this style of a room and I think it turned out well, too.
I really enjoy contour drawings but I haven’t done it for too long. These guys turned out great!
Thank you. I really like doing this – surprised me how it turned out, too!