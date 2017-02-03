Don’t Look, Just Draw – From My Little Sketchbook

I drew these figures from photos of men in a catalog – I used a technique I’ve read about and have been trying for myself, that of looking at the image inspiration and not at what I am drawing. Funny how well these came out.

I do admit to peeking a couple of times for each figure, but overall, I just let my pen go along on its own. I am very struck by the freshness this way of working gave my sketches; they don’t look as labored and tight as some other things I have done. I liked the feeling and I plan to direct my sketching efforts more along these lines.