Tiles from December, 2016 – Group 1

6 Replies

I’ve got a lot of tiles to show you from this time period. So get ready!

I’ve been making tiles using photos as references. It’s my current idea and so far, so good. I’ll give you the real-world location inspiration for each tile in the captions.

This particular group features workers and machines. The tiles are all 4″ x 4″.

6 thoughts on “Tiles from December, 2016 – Group 1

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      I’m not sure why but tiles like these really seem to call for a representational scene, maybe because the medium forces such simplification of the image, I do better starting off with a real view. Plus I enjoy seeing the everyday places turned into tiles!

      Reply
    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you, glad you like them. I’ve made all kinds of tiles and I’m enjoying my current phase of colorful ones like these. Relaxing to do and lots of things to depict in this style.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s