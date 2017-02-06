Tiles from December, 2016 – Group 1

I’ve got a lot of tiles to show you from this time period. So get ready!
I’ve been making tiles using photos as references. It’s my current idea and so far, so good. I’ll give you the real-world location inspiration for each tile in the captions.
This particular group features workers and machines. The tiles are all 4″ x 4″.
-
-
Workman and ladder. 4″ x 4″. On the roof of a bank branch, Jenkintown, PA.
-
-
Bucket truck and workman. Near the railroad crossing on Highland Avenue, Jenkintown, PA. 4″ x 4″
-
-
Person on a tractor. Tractor in the barn at Lorimer Park, Huntingdon Valley, PA. 4″ x 4″
What fun! I love that you are inspired by everyday observations in your locale.
I’m not sure why but tiles like these really seem to call for a representational scene, maybe because the medium forces such simplification of the image, I do better starting off with a real view. Plus I enjoy seeing the everyday places turned into tiles!
I like tiles as artscapes, whether used on walls, floors or as drink coasters. I like these Claudia.
Thank you, glad you like them. I’ve made all kinds of tiles and I’m enjoying my current phase of colorful ones like these. Relaxing to do and lots of things to depict in this style.
They’re fabulous!
Thank you. They are a lot of fun to make.