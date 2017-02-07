Tiles From December, 2016 – Group 2

This group features the natural world. All are 4″ x 4″.

8 thoughts on “Tiles From December, 2016 – Group 2

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you, and how nice to hear from a neighbor! I love going around and taking pictures of what might seem kind of ordinary to most people but I find there is a lot of creative inspiration for me right in my own daily life. It helps to live in an interesting place!

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. I love watching the birds (in an onlooker fashion, not seriously) and their mannerisms and how they move around. These little guys were picking up crumbs in an outdoor café in November.

