Tiles From December, 2016 – Group 2

This group features the natural world. All are 4″ x 4″.
Winter scene – from the Green Ribbon Trail, Wissahickon Creek, Flourtown, PA. 4″ x 4″
Heron, seen in the Pennypack Creek, Bryn Athyn, PA. 4″ x 4″
Birds pecking at crumbs, a composite of several photos, taken at Dilworth Plaza, City Hall, Philadelphia, PA. 4″ x 4″
They’re lovely – the middle one is my favourite!
Thank you. I saw this heron in the Pennypack Creek along the trail where I often run or walk.
Love this group of pictures from near where I live the Philly area.
Thank you, and how nice to hear from a neighbor! I love going around and taking pictures of what might seem kind of ordinary to most people but I find there is a lot of creative inspiration for me right in my own daily life. It helps to live in an interesting place!
Wonderful, especially the pecking birds! What fun!
Thank you. I love watching the birds (in an onlooker fashion, not seriously) and their mannerisms and how they move around. These little guys were picking up crumbs in an outdoor café in November.
Cool ! Love these.
Thank you!