No Relation

“No, we are not related. Not at all.”

ATC’s made in June, 2016.

No Relation

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    I love that character – she seems to me a fusion of Medusa and an octopus – and there is something really engaging about her eyes. Is she deflated, disappointed, just tired? But, of course, my favourite is the cat because it’s a cat. He definitely has that condescending look cats have.

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      You know, I have no idea where Medusa came from, but I did like her and I think you are right – she has that world-weary look to her, which is kind of an interesting view of Snake Lady’s character…And of course, the cat – my fallback animal, like comfort food from my pen for me!

