No Relation 5 Replies “No, we are not related. Not at all.” ATC’s made in June, 2016. Like this:Like Loading...
I love that character – she seems to me a fusion of Medusa and an octopus – and there is something really engaging about her eyes. Is she deflated, disappointed, just tired? But, of course, my favourite is the cat because it’s a cat. He definitely has that condescending look cats have.
You know, I have no idea where Medusa came from, but I did like her and I think you are right – she has that world-weary look to her, which is kind of an interesting view of Snake Lady’s character…And of course, the cat – my fallback animal, like comfort food from my pen for me!
I love that – “comfort food from my pen”!
You know what I mean, that familiar and pleasant subject! In my case, cats.
I really do get the idea. It’s a brilliant way of looking at it.