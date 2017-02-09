Tiles From December, 2016 – Group 3

These tiles feature people doing things. Each one is 4″ x 4″.
Ladies walking a dog. At an art festival, Swarthmore, PA. 4″ x 4″
Student at Arcadia University library, Glenside, PA. 4″ x 4″
Lady drinking coffee, Dilworth Plaza, City Hall, Philadelphia, PA. 4″ x 4″
Another lady drinking coffee, Dilworth Plaza, City Hall, Phialdelphia, PA. 4″ x 4″
Girl diving into the pool, from my imagination! 4″ x 4″
I like these too. 👌🌟
Thank you. I really like the 4″ x 4″ size in tiles, as it seems just the right amount of space for a little simple scene, which is how I think these underglazes are best used – let the color do the job, not clutter up the design.
I love the color and design of these pieces
Thank you. I really like the bold colors possible using these underglazes and they really show up well when I glaze over a black undercoat, I think.
These are so bright and cheerful. There’s also something relaxing about each scene.
Thank you. I think so too, they are optimistic scenes. And those bright Velvet underglazes sure do the job.