Tiles From December, 2016 – Group 3

6 Replies

These tiles feature people doing things. Each one is 4″ x 4″.

6 thoughts on “Tiles From December, 2016 – Group 3

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. I really like the 4″ x 4″ size in tiles, as it seems just the right amount of space for a little simple scene, which is how I think these underglazes are best used – let the color do the job, not clutter up the design.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s