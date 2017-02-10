Tiles From December, 2016 – Group 4 6 Replies These tiles are scenes from everyday life. No people, just what’s in view. Fountain at West Park, Allentown, PA. 4″ x 4″ My living room sofa and table, Wyncote, PA. 4″ x 4″ House in Allentown, PA. 4″ x 4″ Cars parked beside the Meadowbrook train station, Meadowbrook PA. 4″ x 4″. Like this:Like Loading...
My favourite from this set is the exterior of the house. I like all the variety of shapes and lines and the interplay between them.
Thank you. It’s a back yard view of a house in Allentown and I took the original photo for the same reason – all the different elements and how they interacted with each other.
I really enjoyed this batch of paintings. They are very well done and colorful.
Thank you!
How I love your work, its deceivingly simple, and the bold colors and it tells so many stories. I can look at it all day!! have a great weekend, xo Johanna
Thank you. What a great thing to tell me, I appreciate it! I try to pare down the images to the parts that really matter. This is especially important in doing tiles – the glazes and the clay seem to need simplicity to get the image to look its best. I do like contrast and boldness as opposed to subtlety, I think!