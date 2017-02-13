Tiles from December, 2016 – Group 5

Here are a couple of portraits, each 4″ x 4″.
Man sitting at a table (inspired by a photo of my husband but I must emphasize, this tile does NOT look anything like him; I just used his posture!), Elkins Park, PA. 4″ x 4″
Man walking along the street wearing a bag on his back, Collingswood, NJ. 4″ x 4″
I love all of the different lines and patterns in the first one and I love the yellow background in the second one and the way it offsets and complements the other colours.
I really like making patterns in tiles -there is something about the way the underglaze works that is perfect for doing so. And that yellow color was given to me by a friend – I’m not sure they make it anymore! And I love it.