Getting the Hurt Leg Fixed, Chapter Six

It’s been a few weeks since a chapter in the story of my husband’s recovery from his leg injury has been posted – the process has been going along uneventfully. While that is good news in real life, in the storytelling side of things, well, it’s a snore, so I’ve stayed quiet.

Today we made another visit to the surgeon’s office. The results: my husband can now “walk”, with the brace set at 70 degrees of motion. For another week or so, he needs the crutches to steady him as he relearns this skill. After that, he will follow a schedule of more flexion in the brace and can get rid of the crutches. We visit again in April, and maybe then the brace will be removed.

This is good news – function in the leg is coming along well and a full recovery (as far as walking normally) is expected.

This chapter concerns an activity that’s become popular in our house, since it’s something a person with limited mobility can do, and that’s putting together jigsaw puzzles. He has worked a couple so far (one a personalized photo puzzle of a snapshot of some friends, given to me as a birthday gift, for laughs, but I was touched, too); the other one was the Andy Warhol image of Marilyn Monroe, loaned to us by our daughter-in-law, who is very fond of puzzles and good at doing them.

Here’s the table in the living room where the puzzles wait for solution:

So, to keep things going, I had two puzzles made from my own artworks and I just gave them to my husband. One is a composite of four 8″ x 10″ acrylic paintings I did in January, the other a single image. They each have 256 pieces.

The four-image puzzle features paintings from what became a series – I had some canvas boards in the cabinet and I filled them all up. It was therapy for me in the early frantic days of getting this healing situation under control. I’ll show the rest of them later on, but here are the four:

And here is the single image – I think you may remember it from a little while back:

So I say, here’s to puzzle-solving and leg-healing!

