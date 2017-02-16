Re-Prints?

I did these prints with the Gelli Plate back in summer 2016, during my Art Camp, and I think I photographed them lying on my table. But, here they are, cleaned up and turned into postcard sizes.
Now I am all ready to be doing a whole new set of printing, aren’t I?
A lovely summery feel, numbers 3 and 5 in particular. Laura
Thank you! I love doing these prints. There is a focus on — nothing — until it happens, and I like that!
You’ve reminded me that I have not done any proper gelli printing in ages. I tend to do scores of prints in one sitting and then don’t go near it for months.
Yes, me too, though I recently did a small amount as part of some paintings. I think the problem is I keep it out of sight in a drawer.
My problem is that I do art in such small gobbets of time usually and gelli printing really requires setting aside a chunk of time plus, with cats and kids, I cannot safely leave the gelli plate out on a table unsupervised for too long. The kids love to do it too so we tend to spend a weekend afternoon taking turns to print.
Your way sounds fun. I’m inviting myself if you ever have an “open” session!
We should do that some time. 😀
I think my husband will be “on his feet” and going to work etc in about 6 weeks. I am writing a reminder to myself and maybe after that? It would be great.
That would be great. And great news that your husband might be independent as soon as six weeks.
Yes. He will not be back to how he was, he will need more time for regaining endurance and will not regain everything, but he’s really exceeding the expectations and keeping a good attitude. I am proud of him.
A wonderful array of colours, textures and patterns!
Thank you. This way of working is very freeing.
I just got a gelli plate too and haven’t used it yet. Thanks again for inspiring me! These are so fun!
You will love it. I guarantee it!