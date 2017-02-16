Re-Prints?

I did these prints with the Gelli Plate back in summer 2016, during my Art Camp, and I think I photographed them lying on my table. But, here they are, cleaned up and turned into  postcard sizes.

 

Now I am all ready to be doing a whole new set of printing, aren’t I?

 

      1. Laura (PA Pict)

        My problem is that I do art in such small gobbets of time usually and gelli printing really requires setting aside a chunk of time plus, with cats and kids, I cannot safely leave the gelli plate out on a table unsupervised for too long. The kids love to do it too so we tend to spend a weekend afternoon taking turns to print.

      4. Claudia McGill Post author

        I think my husband will be “on his feet” and going to work etc in about 6 weeks. I am writing a reminder to myself and maybe after that? It would be great.

      6. Claudia McGill Post author

        Yes. He will not be back to how he was, he will need more time for regaining endurance and will not regain everything, but he’s really exceeding the expectations and keeping a good attitude. I am proud of him.

