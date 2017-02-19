Orange and Orange

Two postcards from January, 2017.

Twigs – I printed out a photo of some twigs I had taken – I don’t know when…anyway. And then I colored over it with Caran D’Ache Neocolor II crayons, the water-soluble ones. I attached it to a recycled cardboard background and turned it into a postcard.

Planet – I painted a cardboard background, collaged, it, painted it, and it turned into a depiction of a moon or a planet, hanging very low over the surface of another one – I am hoping it does not fall out of the sky.

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. I am fascinated by trees, no idea why, and all their details, too. I love your description of these, and I totally agree. Now it’s given me a whole new way to look at them, thank you!

  2. JAEJAEWILLIAMSJONES

    LOVE IT ❤

