Orange and Orange

Two postcards from January, 2017.
Twigs – I printed out a photo of some twigs I had taken – I don’t know when…anyway. And then I colored over it with Caran D’Ache Neocolor II crayons, the water-soluble ones. I attached it to a recycled cardboard background and turned it into a postcard.
Planet – I painted a cardboard background, collaged, it, painted it, and it turned into a depiction of a moon or a planet, hanging very low over the surface of another one – I am hoping it does not fall out of the sky.
Love the orange in both but the twigs look like fascinating ballet dancers! Beautiful! Xo Johanna
Thank you. I am fascinated by trees, no idea why, and all their details, too. I love your description of these, and I totally agree. Now it’s given me a whole new way to look at them, thank you!
LOVE IT ❤
Thank you!
You work makes me happy…
Thank you. I think that is one of the best compliments I could hear. I enjoy making art and I’m always hoping I can pass that enjoyment on.