Tiles from December, 2016 – Group 7 6 Replies Nature. Just nature. Sunflowers from my garden, Wyncote, PA. Approx. 6″ x 6″ A view from the Pennypack Trail, Bryn Athyn, PA. Approx 6″ x 6″
Fabulous work – I just love the sunflowers!
Thank you. Sunflowers are my favorite flower, in close competition with zinnias…
These are great! I especially love the sunflowers.
Thank you. I love sunflowers and we have grown them, off and on, for years.
Love the bright colors on the sunflower tile.
Thank you. I love that yellow and blue combination. And, I love sunflowers!