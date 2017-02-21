Tiles From December 2016 – Group 8 12 Replies People-oriented. Face – from my imagination! Approx. 6″ x 6″ Two students at Arcadia University, meeting on the sidewalk, one carrying a tray of cupcakes (I saw this scene through the library window), Glenside, PA. Approx. 6″ x 6″ Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
That’s a great face. (K)
Thank you. I was practicing using a wax resist and I wasn’t sure how it would come out (having forgotten as I layered things what the original plan was…)
Love the scene. Sort of reminds me of a nursery rhyme – not sure why.
Thank you. You know, I know just what you mean. I can see it too. The two people, carrying items, coming upon one another. I know when I saw the girls outside the window I had to do something with it, there was so obviously a story there.
Claudia I have mentioned your blog in my last post. You may need to approve the link.
Thank you! What a nice thing to do. !!! I’ll check the link thing but WordPress didn’t send me any messages, so maybe we’re set (I am straying into confusion land on this part!). Anyway, thank you again.
Haha I get the confusion land, I get it.
The students look medieval to me for some reason. And I like these very much! N.
I like that characterization. Maybe it’s their hosiery legs and the stripy tunic look of their outfits?
Yes. That’s it.
I love the face – it has a pop art feel to it – very creative!
Thank you. I like making these faces. I just start in and see what develops. Plus it’s an excuse to use every color I have in my underglaze collection.