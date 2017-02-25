Finding Shapes in the Chaos of Collage

I made these 5″ x 7″ postcards in October, 2016. I used a method I’ve described before – I took a magazine page, adhered them to the support with acrylic matte medium, and then pulled the page away before the medium completely dried. Some print or picture is left behind when this is done.
Then, I repeated the steps until I was satisfied with the look.
I then took my pen, dipped it into my little bottle of Black Cat India Ink, and drew around the shapes that I saw.
And, before you know it, here are some little scenes. Easy!
Love the horse, super cute!!!
He just leaped right out of the chaos to find me! It was fun to do these cards because they were each a surprise.
These are great! I love the scenes you interpreted from it.
I highly recommend the process. It is fun to make the collage parts and then the next step is a different thing, kind of a discovery. I liked doing it.
Brilliant! Must give it a go.
This process is great because it involves two things – one being, just playing around with collage, never mind where it goes. And two, then you suddenly get inspiration from the work you just did to come up with another image. I am sure there could be three, and four, if you wanted, too…Anyway, it’s fun, that’s what keeps me trying this kind of thing. And I’d love to see what you’d do with it.
I’m always in awe of how intuitively you work. The sweet little horse is my favourite.
Thank you, I have no idea how he appeared, or maybe she, but all of a sudden…!!! Another score for just letting your thoughts and feelings flow as they would like to do and see where they go (letting the boat just drift along downstream, I guess…)
These are lovely and inspiring. Thanks for sharing your work.
Thank you. It is a lot of fun to work this way and surprises come up every time.
I love these – they’re jusr fabulous! The first one is my favourite… !
Thank you. And they are such a lot of fun to do because there is no telling what the outcome will be of each little project – each one is a stepping out into the unknown!