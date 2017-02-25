Finding Shapes in the Chaos of Collage

I made these 5″ x 7″ postcards in October, 2016. I used a method I’ve described before – I took a magazine page, adhered them to the support with acrylic matte medium, and then pulled the page away before the medium completely dried. Some print or picture is left behind when this is done.

Then, I repeated the steps until I was satisfied with the look.

I then took my pen, dipped it into my little bottle of Black Cat India Ink, and drew around the shapes that I saw.

And, before you know it, here are some little scenes. Easy!

Advertisements