Finding Shapes in the Chaos of Collage

12 Replies

I made these 5″ x 7″ postcards in October, 2016. I used a method I’ve described before – I took a magazine page, adhered them to the support with acrylic matte medium, and then pulled the page away before the medium completely dried. Some print or picture is left behind when this is done.

Then, I repeated the steps until I was satisfied with the look.

I then took my pen, dipped it into my little bottle of Black Cat India Ink, and drew around the shapes that I saw.

And, before you know it, here are some little scenes. Easy!

Advertisements

12 thoughts on “Finding Shapes in the Chaos of Collage

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      This process is great because it involves two things – one being, just playing around with collage, never mind where it goes. And two, then you suddenly get inspiration from the work you just did to come up with another image. I am sure there could be three, and four, if you wanted, too…Anyway, it’s fun, that’s what keeps me trying this kind of thing. And I’d love to see what you’d do with it.

      Reply
    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you, I have no idea how he appeared, or maybe she, but all of a sudden…!!! Another score for just letting your thoughts and feelings flow as they would like to do and see where they go (letting the boat just drift along downstream, I guess…)

      Reply
    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. And they are such a lot of fun to do because there is no telling what the outcome will be of each little project – each one is a stepping out into the unknown!

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s