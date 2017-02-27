Tiles from December 2016 – Group 10

Here is another category – these tiles in this section are done on commercially made 6″ x 6″ white clay tiles that I buy already bisque. They are very regular and smooth.
These first two tiles are made from photos I took in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia. They may look familiar – I also did pen and ink drawings of these photos and posted them a little while ago.
I love your range of greens Claudia through all your work. Louise
Thank you. It is a favorite color and versatile, and happy, I think.
Great little scenes. I like the sense of movement in the water in the second one.
Thank you. Scraping the brush a little roughly helps make strokes that show the underlying black and give some definition.
Lots of colour and detail in such a small space without overcrowding, very nice.
Thank you. I have found in working with these materials that restraint pays off though I also always want to add that last little bit more.