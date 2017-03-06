Tiles from December, 2016 – The End

Here is the last tile from December, 2016.

In my reference photo, the people did not look so sinister as they do here. Well, there is a story in everything, even if I make it up myself.

Two men and a passerby, Philadelphia, PA. 6″ x 6″

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. I based the tile on a photo I took of a couple of guys and it was exactly this reason, I like the arrangement of the people, that got me to make this tile. I felt it was kind of mysterious, or an unanswered question, even if in real life, it was just 2 guys kind of looking off down the street.

