Tiles from December, 2016 – The End

Here is the last tile from December, 2016.
In my reference photo, the people did not look so sinister as they do here. Well, there is a story in everything, even if I make it up myself.
I like the composition of this piece. The way there is a chunk of space to the left makes me wonder what it is the figures are seeing.
Thank you. I based the tile on a photo I took of a couple of guys and it was exactly this reason, I like the arrangement of the people, that got me to make this tile. I felt it was kind of mysterious, or an unanswered question, even if in real life, it was just 2 guys kind of looking off down the street.