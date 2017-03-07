Their Meaning is Not Clear

Here are two mail art postcards from January 2017. I painted the backgrounds with acrylics and then – I stuck on some random words cut from old books.

Invariably the mind tries to make sense of printed words, no matter how they came together. There is often a disjointed or cryptic kind of meaning to these word assortments. I can’t say that’s the case here, but there is always the look of printed matter to fall back on, as an aesthetic thing on its own, right?

