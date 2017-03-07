Their Meaning is Not Clear

Here are two mail art postcards from January 2017. I painted the backgrounds with acrylics and then – I stuck on some random words cut from old books.
Invariably the mind tries to make sense of printed words, no matter how they came together. There is often a disjointed or cryptic kind of meaning to these word assortments. I can’t say that’s the case here, but there is always the look of printed matter to fall back on, as an aesthetic thing on its own, right?
Like a slice of thought. (K)
I think this is a picture of the inside of my mind. Plain and simple. Colors and words swirling around.
I just read a quote from Einstein (of course I can’t remember where) in which he said something about thinking all the time, but then how hard it is to translate into words that make sense. That’s just about right.
Yes. This is it, exactly.
To my mind, it doesn’t matter if a clear message doesn’t emerge because I just like the look of the text amid the other colours, media, and texture. There’s just something visually pleasing about words. I feel also like the disjointed nature of some of these text fragments is akin to overhearing snatches of conversation.
Yes, I think there are several ways to see these – I like the visual look of colors and print, and I also like the tantalizing snips of interrupted phrases and sentences. You want to make sense of it, but it’s just out of reach. Something about that appeals to me. I also like the overhearing idea, I think that is perfect.