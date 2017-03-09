Write what?

I drew the pen and ink portion of this postcard from a photo I took of my local library in Glenside, PA. To make it fun, I had turned the photo upside down and drawn it from that view, to challenge myself to draw the shapes, and not the objects.

I think it worked out pretty well. But I had to take things further, I thought, and I stuck it on to a painted recycled-cardboard background, postcard size. There was some room left, so I added the collaged magazine photos.

Still not done, I gave it something to say.

Finally, the process came to a halt. Here is the result.

