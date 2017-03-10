Filling in Some Time While I Waited for the Library to Open

I was at Chestnut Hill College on March 9, yesterday, to do a session of poetry writing. (Look here to read about the Installment Plan Poetry Marathon I am doing, and why I was at this location).

Long story short, I hadn’t realized the school was on spring break and I got there before the library opened, being on holiday hours. So I sat outside with my sketchbook in a pleasant sunny morning and here is what I came up with.

This sketchbook travels with me in my red and black plaid bag (on that day sharing it with a thesaurus and a rhyming dictionary. Sitting and drawing like this is a refuge for me – a way to create my own space in crowded or disorienting circumstances. The peaceful college campus certainly was not pressing in on me, but the disruption in my schedule could have gotten to me. I am glad I have learned to turn to art or poetry-writing in these situations. Amazing what a difference a pen and paper make.

This sketchbook endures a lot. I noticed that once again I’ve spilled something on it – the bottom right corner area, this time. I think it’s one of those protein drinks I carry around. Must remember to be more careful!

