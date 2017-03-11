Three Examples

Examples of what?

Examples of the paths a mail art postcard can take…

This first one was created by juxtaposing various bits from my favorite collage publication, Architectural Digest – – and some discarded pages from an old book. I cut out items I liked and arranged the pieces into a new picture.

postcard-mismatched-chair-12-16-small

This one, I did while watching TV. I don’t do Zentangle, I just draw patterns, and that’s all there is to it. I took the page out of my sketchbook and put it on a card, painted around it, painted on it. Done.

postcard-17-abstract-designs-1-17-small

This figure came from the same source as the one above – a little notebook I draw in while watching TV. I took the figure and added it to a collaged background, colored it using markers and slapped on a little paint – and called it finished.

postcard-16-bewildered-figure-sitting-in-a-chair-1-17-small

