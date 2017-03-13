Two Abstract Painted Postcards from January, 2017

The post title says it all! Mail art postcards done in acrylics on recycled cardboard. One has some collage in it, and the other includes some crayon lines.
Lovely
Thank you!
like totems (K)
Yes, I like that name for them. I’ve been making a lot of these kind of repeating stacked images lately, I am finding.
Lovely abstract art…
Thank you!