I painted these 4″ x 4″ acrylics in November, 2016. They were taken from photos I took and from people in magazine photos. I liked trying to pare each woman figure down to its essentials – the space I was working with was small and so I needed to be economical with my work.
Interesting paintings ! I like the idea of reducing the woman’s figure. https://writingonartandculture.wordpress.com
Thank you. I find that I like to work in blocks of color, in all my painting, but I have not tried to work with people’s figures where they are they focus of the painting like this. It is a small start but I enjoyed it and so I am sure I will be doing more.
What great little gestural studies. There’s a sense of pose and weight in each.
Thank you, I like how these turned out. Surprising how much info can be conveyed without much detail.
The last one, particularly, reminds me of Diebenkorn’s figures. Strong images. (K)
Thank you, that is high praise! I liked doing these figures and it took me some thought to figure out what parts were the parts to paint, that would convey the sense of the whole.
The last one feels especially natural. It’s just how one reads.
Yes, this process is different from where my thoughts flow unrestricted (a flood, sometimes). These have to stay within the banks. Or maybe I can think of them as manmade canals channeling the flow – already directed. All these things are good, and they also lead to more of those floods of ideas. Which is even better.