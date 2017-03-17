Fairy Tale Frightening?

Ghostly forest, acrylics, 4" x 4", November, 2016.

  3. Carol Krawczyk

    Compositionally, it’s only somewhat eerie because of the oval shapes coming up from the bottom of the picture, like gnomes or orks heading for the woods. If you put your hand over the bottom part of the picture, the white trees are quite serene.

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      I based the painting on a photo I took of trees above some rocks. In life it’s a very peaceful view. But I think when I started to paint I must have been in a different mood for this result. !!!

  4. Laura (PA Pict)

    That lime-chartreuse is just the perfect colour for the centre area of the painting. It somehow makes the trees more starkly pale and wispily ethereal and the foregrounding rocks (or are they lurking figures?) more neutral. There is definitely something otherworldy about this scene. I imagine sprites dancing in that patch of green. It is the type of place where one might experience will o’ the wisp.

