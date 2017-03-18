More Speed Reading

More scenes of the third floor stacks at Logue Library, Chestnut Hill College, in that speed reading style of photography – otherwise known as waving the camera across the scene really fast right after you click the button.
I was standing next to the window, eating my peanut butter sandwich (I’ve certainly made myself at home, haven’t I?) on the empty third floor on Friday, March 17 – when I thought of the earlier photos I made in this manner and decided to do it again.
Hey, why not?
Advertisements
The library now has a dreamlike quality, quite appropriate for a library I think.
Yes, that is a great way to put it, dream-like. And you know, it’s actually a very prosaic space, very utilitarian, as was the style when this building was put up. I do like making it look like the rich and imaginative place it really is.