More scenes of the third floor stacks at Logue Library, Chestnut Hill College, in that speed reading style of photography – otherwise known as waving the camera across the scene really fast right after you click the button.

I was standing next to the window, eating my peanut butter sandwich (I’ve certainly made myself at home, haven’t I?) on the empty third floor on Friday, March 17 – when I thought of the earlier photos I made in this manner and decided to do it again.

Hey, why not?

 

2 thoughts on "More Speed Reading

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Yes, that is a great way to put it, dream-like. And you know, it’s actually a very prosaic space, very utilitarian, as was the style when this building was put up. I do like making it look like the rich and imaginative place it really is.

      Reply

