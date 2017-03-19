I Am So Angry

No, not me, him! He’s the angry one!
Artist trading card, December, 2016. I painted the background and then glued on a cut-out figure I had scrawled on another painted paper. I think he was meant to be part of a picture of his own, but it didn’t work out. That could explain his mood…
Advertisements
I like your angry man!
Thank you. He does seem to know his own mind!
He look a bit grumpy yes! Looks like he got hit by falling snow from the roof😂
I love that idea, especially since we have just had that late-season storm and lots of snow around right now to do the job!