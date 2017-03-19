I Am So Angry

No, not me, him! He’s the angry one!

Artist trading card, December, 2016. I painted the background and then glued on a cut-out figure I had scrawled on another painted paper. I think he was meant to be part of a picture of his own, but it didn’t work out. That could explain his mood…

