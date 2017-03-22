Arrived in Style

Acrylics, 18″ x 18″, December, 2016.

I read a lot of books. If this were a story I would say we are setting out, along with the people in this car, to meet long-lost relations. What will we think of them? Their house is fancy enough, that’s for sure.

4 thoughts on “Arrived in Style

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    Lovely scene and it definitely has the sense of being part of a narrative. It actually calls to mind those travel posters advertising trains and destinations in the interwar years. I love your use of neutrals to counterpoint the bright colours.

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. The inspiration for this came from a house I photographed in Allentown, and old place right up on the street. But when I painted the building, I didn’t feel like just putting in in another street scene. These people just appeared. Makes me think of a lot of the mystery novels I like to read. The opening chapter, where I settle in with a sense of anticipation, meeting the characters, etc…

