Drawing a Place I Visit Every Week

Once a week I set aside time for poetry-writing. Of course I write at other times, but this appointment ensures that I refocus each week on poetry. Originally it was meant to be just a couple of hours, but I’ve gradually increased the time I spend and I’ve found I spend almost the whole day on it.

Sessions of the Installment Plan Poetry Marathon, as I call it, take place at Logue Library at Chestnut Hill College, Philadelphia, PA. They are kind enough to welcome me, a person with no affiliation with the college, to use their space. I’ve written a lot of work in the library before this year, but now I visit each week. I love it.

If you’d like to read more about the Marathon or my poetry, I welcome you, and you could start with this week’s update here. But what I want to show you here is a scene from my life at the library. I usually write and/or show something about the library itself, and this week I drew my workspace. Take a look.

