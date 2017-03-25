A Couple of Sad People, or Maybe They Are Just Thinking

2 Replies

I found these sketches in one of my little notebooks and turned them into artist trading cards. I think I was trying out a pose. Poor little sad people, I hope they cheer up somehow.

The cards were made in December, 2016.

2 thoughts on “A Couple of Sad People, or Maybe They Are Just Thinking

