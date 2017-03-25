A Couple of Sad People, or Maybe They Are Just Thinking

I found these sketches in one of my little notebooks and turned them into artist trading cards. I think I was trying out a pose. Poor little sad people, I hope they cheer up somehow.
The cards were made in December, 2016.
I do like these even if they do look a little sad. Laura
I’m hoping they figure out what’s wrong and can fix it.