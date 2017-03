I am fascinated by blur photography these days (I don’t know if that is a name for it or not, but that’s what I call it). I’ve taken quite a few photos in this style and in this place – look here and here if you are interested.

More photos from Logue Library at Chestnut Hill College, 3rd floor, where I do my poetry marathons.

I will venture away from this location the next time I am in the library, I think, and see what I can do to some other parts of the building.

