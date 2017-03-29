Trying to Tell You Something

These postcards are from December 2016 and January 2017. I used a grab-bag of art techniques here and topped them off with some pithy remarks, courtesy of my cut-out phrases and words I pulled from my collage poetry box…
Advertisements
These postcards are from December 2016 and January 2017. I used a grab-bag of art techniques here and topped them off with some pithy remarks, courtesy of my cut-out phrases and words I pulled from my collage poetry box…
I like the sense of the first figure being totally deflated and defeated, bowed over with the weight of emotion. I really like the collage technique in the centre figure.
Thank you. On the first guy I was just cutting a silhouette and I wasn’t sure if the emotion would show in the posture. And the middle one, outfit courtesy of Architectural Digest!
I love your postcards – each one tells a different story…
Thank you. I like seeing a narrative develop as I go along in the process.