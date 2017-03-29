Trying to Tell You Something

These postcards are from December 2016 and January 2017. I used a grab-bag of art techniques here and topped them off with some pithy remarks, courtesy of my cut-out phrases and words I pulled from my collage poetry box…

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. On the first guy I was just cutting a silhouette and I wasn’t sure if the emotion would show in the posture. And the middle one, outfit courtesy of Architectural Digest!

