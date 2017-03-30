Consult the Oracle

“Consult the Oracle”, 18″ x 18″, December, 2018.

In the magic forest there is a lady and she will tell you something you want to know, if you can stand to hear it.

Consult the Oracle

      Thank you, I am honored that you felt this way about the painting. I have had the hope that somewhere in the forest there are answers, the forest being in my head, or in life, and we are searching. Finding one, then needing to go on. I meant to make this painting just a scene in the woods, but it went further when the people appeared and I don’t know why I put them in, but I guess it came from – that this idea, finding answers within, is always on my mind.

      Thank you. And, now I have chills, realizing I’m seeing the future here. Somehow it doesn’t quite seem like coincidence, given the title I chose ( will choose?)

        Sometimes, well, I find it to be true, that the pieces I work on seem to be a bit prophetic….or perhaps I frame my information around my art? haha

