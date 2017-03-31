January #1 – 8×10 series

In January, 2017, my husband had surgery to repair his left quadriceps tendon, damage incurred in a fall on Christmas Day. So I spent weeks at home with him. During that time I got into a streak of painting these 8″ x 10 paintings (I got started when I found a stack of canvas boards in my cabinet). The general theme in the group is landscape and trees. Working on these paintings was a nice break for me. I’ll post one at a time and eventually get through the series.
Appeared the tree was wounded and needed your bandage.
Oh, I do like that one Claudia!…
Thank you.!!!
Lovely!
Hope he’s back on his feet now!
Thank you. He’s doing well. The brace comes off next week. It will take a year for full rehab but so far so good! Thanks for asking.