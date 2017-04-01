People With Thinly Outlined Senses of Self

Two people, just little sketches. The top person is trying to evade interaction, but the guy at the bottom, well, he just can’t stop talking, can he?

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    I think you’ve captured introvert and extrovert personalities perfectly. I had a nightmare last night that I was a guest at a wedding where I not only did not know any of the other guests but didn’t know the bride or groom either. I felt panicked and stressed. Can you guess which of your artworks I identify with? 😀

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      I’m there with you. Regarding the wedding, maybe you’d wandered into the wrong room at the banquet faculty. You should have kept going down the hall, maybe, to the next door???

