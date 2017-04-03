Pointy Things

These are artist trading cards and all three have a pointed thing in the image. Two of them are trees, and the third, well, could be anything.

These cards are from January 2017.

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. I find as I go along in art I am getting less and less detailed and focusing more on shapes and colors and relationships, but still things have to have a basis in reality for me or I get lost! I enjoy doing what I am doing these days.

