January #2 – 8×10 Series

From the series painted in January, 2017 – landscape abstracts I worked on while caring for my husband after his fall and subsequent knee surgery.
It looks like someone playing a grand piano outdoors.
I love that thought. And I would love to be at a concert where this happens. Sitting in my lawn chair.
I love outdoor summer music. When we lived in Wisconsin we would go to the concerts on the square in Madison and the Symphony would play outdoors on Wednesday evenings. I’m sure there’s something like that here in New Jersey.
Yes, I feel sure you do, because we have the same thing here – our township sponsors concerts in a local park.
Nice!!!
Thank you!
I love the way there is a monochrome dividing line between the hot colours and the cold colours.
Thank you. I like the way this one turned out. It has a balance to it that I like and I think you have hit on why, maybe.
Yes. Balance. That’s the thing.