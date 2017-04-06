Getting the Hurt Leg Fixed, Chapter Nine

Yesterday another milestone was passed in the ongoing saga of the hurt leg. We visited the surgeon yesterday. Progress is going along very well. The leg has healed nicely and function returning. And – the brace is no longer needed! Fantastic!

A word of tribute to that brace. In the beginning, it was a lifesaver. When you sever your quadriceps tendon, you break the connection that makes your leg work. You can’t stand, bend, or move your lower leg. And of course you can’t walk. Without surgery, this injury will not heal. With surgery, it heals, but it’s a long slow process.

So the brace becomes a lifesaver. With it, the injured person can walk and with its support the knee can gradually begin to resume its function in a safe manner. It is essential.

Now, though, it’s been three months since surgery. The brace was looking a little – disheveled. Its Velcro had raveled a bit (prompting the cat to seek out my husband so that he, the cat, could get in a good chew of the dangling strings. Our cat has a thing about string). The joint mechanism squeaked. A lot. Loudly.

But mostly, my husband was ready to move on. So yesterday was special.

I have two photos – before and after the appointment.

And – I did a drawing of the brace as my husband sat on the exam table in the doctor’s office (from a photo, not in life – this doctor is efficient and we don’t hang around there long enough to draw).

The story is not over yet. Now it’s time to strengthen the leg by walking, swimming, and using it in everyday situations. But what a long way my husband has come. I am proud of how hard he has worked to get to this point.

