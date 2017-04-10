January #3 – 8×10 series 6 Replies From the series painted in January, 2017 – landscape abstracts I worked on while caring for my husband after his fall and subsequent knee surgery. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
This is luminous…a mysterious blue moon.
Thank you. I have put a lot of moons and suns in landscapes lately. I really like the idea of the earth being part of a bigger system, I think.
So simple and so complex at the same time. I think it’s wonderful. N.
Thank you. The paintings are looking better to me as I post them now, I did kind of wonder at the time what I was doing!
Beautiful color combination. I love this composition
Thank you!