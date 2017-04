Two of the same, only not the same.

The fellow in the top card was cut from a brown paper grocery bag. I then placed him on top of the background in the second card and swished some blue paint over him.

Then I removed him, leaving the nice outline you see, a stenciled image, I guess. I moved the figure to the background in the top card and glued him in.

Voila! Two of them, the same but not the same.

These cards were made in December, 2016.

Advertisements