People and Pets

First I drew these people, from photos I had taken at an art fair in the fall of 2016.
Then I cut them out and set them on backgrounds to make postcards. I was going to add more to them but once I saw how they looked, I felt they were finished as they were.
The newsprint is a great foil for the drawings. (K)
I remember when I first used print in collage and I thought, WOW. I’ve never stopped thinking that – it is unique in how it works in images. Plus. I like the idea of there being messages and so on in the words, even if I did not mean to communicate something, I am.
I love your drawings… !
Thank you. It’s a whole new thing for me. Kind of exciting.