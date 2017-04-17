Tiny Art Gallery – The First Room

If you were a very small person, perhaps dollhouse size, you might go to an art gallery, see one of these ATC-sized paintings, and say, “I must have it for my living room.”

Not being dollhouse size, you might still like these tiny abstracts, but one of them would not make a big impact on your living room décor. Better to set it on your desk at work where you can see it close up, maybe?

Artist trading cards, acrylics, late 2016-early 2017.

