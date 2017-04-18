January #4 – 8×10 series

6 Replies

From the series painted in January, 2017 – landscape abstracts I worked on while caring for my husband after his fall and subsequent knee surgery.

Advertisements

6 thoughts on “January #4 – 8×10 series

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. I think I printed the blue lines on to the canvas, and I do love that color myself! The paintings have really let me experiment and just go along where things take me. I have liked that a lot.

      Reply
  2. Doc Kandinsky

    Really nice color composition. Abstract paintings are so much more expressive than figurative and especially realistic ones. It’s like unspeakable words from one soul to another.

    Reply
  3. memadtwo

    This series is very magical. And it’s so interesting to compare it to the older work you are posting. They say we simplify our work as we age, and yours certainly follows that thought (although mine seems to have gone in the opposite direction…). It has also opened up. (K)

    Reply
    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you, this means a lot to me. I do think you are right, for me, I am simplifying things – a big difference from my tighter and more busy or fussy or frantic even sometimes work in the past. I have wondered if this has reflected changes made in my life. Or maybe as I pare down what is important in other areas, the same impulse is at work here. Anyway, I do like it, and I am liking the results. Thank you.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s