January #4 – 8×10 series 6 Replies From the series painted in January, 2017 – landscape abstracts I worked on while caring for my husband after his fall and subsequent knee surgery.
Love the sun shape and the thin blue lines. Louise
Thank you. I think I printed the blue lines on to the canvas, and I do love that color myself! The paintings have really let me experiment and just go along where things take me. I have liked that a lot.
Really nice color composition. Abstract paintings are so much more expressive than figurative and especially realistic ones. It’s like unspeakable words from one soul to another.
Thank you, and I think you’ve hit on the exact reason why I like abstract work. Because there are things to say that there are no words for.
This series is very magical. And it’s so interesting to compare it to the older work you are posting. They say we simplify our work as we age, and yours certainly follows that thought (although mine seems to have gone in the opposite direction…). It has also opened up. (K)
Thank you, this means a lot to me. I do think you are right, for me, I am simplifying things – a big difference from my tighter and more busy or fussy or frantic even sometimes work in the past. I have wondered if this has reflected changes made in my life. Or maybe as I pare down what is important in other areas, the same impulse is at work here. Anyway, I do like it, and I am liking the results. Thank you.