These tiles were made in late 2016, I think, and fired in January, 2017. They are 4″ x 4″ and done on commercially-made terracotta tiles. I used Velvet underglazes and left the tiles unglazed.

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. Funny, I find faces the easiest thing to do. I think because it’s a series of patterns to me and I just go along. I’m particularly happy what you said about the last one- it did not come out well in its first firing and I added more and sent it through again. Sometimes it works and sometimes not.

