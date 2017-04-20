These tiles were made in late 2016, I think, and fired in January, 2017. They are 4″ x 4″ and done on commercially-made terracotta tiles. I used Velvet underglazes and left the tiles unglazed.
Advertisements
These tiles were made in late 2016, I think, and fired in January, 2017. They are 4″ x 4″ and done on commercially-made terracotta tiles. I used Velvet underglazes and left the tiles unglazed.
Oh these are very dramatic. I particularly like the expression and colour combination of the last one. Very moody.
Thank you. Funny, I find faces the easiest thing to do. I think because it’s a series of patterns to me and I just go along. I’m particularly happy what you said about the last one- it did not come out well in its first firing and I added more and sent it through again. Sometimes it works and sometimes not.