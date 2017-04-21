January #5 – 8×10 series 4 Replies From the series painted in January, 2017 – landscape abstracts I worked on while caring for my husband after his fall and subsequent knee surgery. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
I love these so much. They just glow. (K)
Thank you. Warm colors in winter, maybe I was needing warm!
I like your deployment of those maroon oblongs. I also like that black pebbly shape in the middle.
With some distance from these in time I am liking them better than when I did them. I am getting excited about another round.