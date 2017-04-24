Tiny Art Gallery – The Second Room

Let’s continue that visit to the tiny art gallery. You have seen the first room already. Here are four more selections.
Artist trading cards, acrylics, late 2016 – early 2017.
Lovely abstract colours and textures!
Thank you. I like making these little ATC abstract paintings. Something about the small size is kind of focusing!
These are all great. I especially like the third one, at bottom left. It looks like the view of a galaxy from the surface of a planet.
Thank you. Sometimes I wonder why I do these little paintings and what they are worth, and then you tell me something like you just did and I feel great. Thank you.