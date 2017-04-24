Tiny Art Gallery – The Second Room

4 Replies

Let’s continue that visit to the tiny art gallery. You have seen the first room already. Here are four more selections.

Artist trading cards, acrylics, late 2016 – early 2017.

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Tiny Art Gallery – The Second Room

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. Sometimes I wonder why I do these little paintings and what they are worth, and then you tell me something like you just did and I feel great. Thank you.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s