January #6 – 8×10 series

From the series painted in January, 2017 – landscape abstracts I worked on while caring for my husband after his fall and subsequent knee surgery.
These are like interior maps. (K)
Yes, I think that is exactly right, I felt when I was doing them that I had no pre-planning, just following what my hand put on to the canvas. In a kind of stressful time they were really free, I did not judge them, just enjoyed doing them. I am hoping to go more in that direction in any art work I do now, veering away from my framework of “art is fun but it is also for sale and so it has expectations”. It means a lot to me that you see this interior-ness in these. Maybe I am getting somewhere in revising my outlook.
You are always getting somewhere in my opinion. (of course I know that lost and desolate feeling well)
Yes. I am slowly realizing there is no “there” to arrive at, it’s the journey. Not an original thought but I have come to the conclusion it must be original with each one of us before we actually can understand and try to live it. So I am hoping to point my journey more in this open direction. I imagine it as when I am running on a trail in the woods, narrow and constrained, and then it comes out into a meadow. I’m looking for more and more meadows.