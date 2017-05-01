January #8 – 8×10 Series

From the series painted in January, 2017 – landscape abstracts I worked on while caring for my husband after his fall and subsequent knee surgery.

 

11 thoughts on “January #8 – 8×10 Series

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you, yes, I think, winter. I wonder if doing them in summer will affect what comes out. I know that when I work in a series, they can look similar, and then doing another series later on, well, you are in a different mood and feeling and so on. But it’s not predictable what the effects might be, is it? That is kind of intriguing me.

  5. Laura (PA Pict)

    I love the use of the pale coloured marks within the circle (moon?) and the edges of the shapes I read as trees and their reflections. Is that Neocolor? I like the texture it adds to the piece but I also like the glow it suggests, something haunting and ethereal.

    1. Claudia McGill Post author

      Thank you. Yes, I painted in acrylics first. Then I used both Neo colors 1 and 2, water soluble and non soluble. The marks most likely are from the non, but sometimes I stuck the soluble crayons in water and then drew, so there’s a distinct line but maybe more fuzzy. Then I sprayed with a fixative. More info than you wanted I bet!

