January #8 – 8×10 Series 11 Replies From the series painted in January, 2017 – landscape abstracts I worked on while caring for my husband after his fall and subsequent knee surgery. Advertisements Like this:Like Loading...
Lovely colours, shades, shadows and tones….
Thank you, I’m enjoying revisiting these and I am getting an itch to do another series…maybe a summer version…hmmm
I fully agree with Evelyn. Great work
Thank you so much. I think this one is one of my favorites from this series.
This is definitely winter. That was my first thought.
Summer would be good. (K)
Thank you, yes, I think, winter. I wonder if doing them in summer will affect what comes out. I know that when I work in a series, they can look similar, and then doing another series later on, well, you are in a different mood and feeling and so on. But it’s not predictable what the effects might be, is it? That is kind of intriguing me.
Love the color combinations!
Thank you. !!!
I love the use of the pale coloured marks within the circle (moon?) and the edges of the shapes I read as trees and their reflections. Is that Neocolor? I like the texture it adds to the piece but I also like the glow it suggests, something haunting and ethereal.
Thank you. Yes, I painted in acrylics first. Then I used both Neo colors 1 and 2, water soluble and non soluble. The marks most likely are from the non, but sometimes I stuck the soluble crayons in water and then drew, so there’s a distinct line but maybe more fuzzy. Then I sprayed with a fixative. More info than you wanted I bet!
Not at all. I enjoy these insights into your process.